Best of BS Opinion: Robust performance, Decentralisation reality and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Decentralisation reality vs rhetoric, Ruling govt, opposition
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Rajesh Kumar
May 31 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
S&P Global Ratings, one of the three major global rating agencies, raised its outlook for India to “positive” from “stable” on Wednesday. In this regard, our lead editorial argues it is worth noting that growth after the pandemic has largely been driven by government capital expenditure, which can be difficult to sustain if fiscal-consolidation goals also have to be achieved at the same time. Read here.

Our second edit notes that international support for Israel is rapidly weakening. Read here

In other views

It is clear that persuading the states to fiscally empower the local bodies does not succeed.  Effective decentralisation requires directly empowering the local bodies, writes economist M Govinda Rao. Read here

Suveen Sinha talks about missing startup icons in India. Read here
Quote
 
“Real GDP growth is robust on the back of solid investment demand which is supported by healthy balance sheets of banks and corporates, the government’s focus on capital expenditure and prudent monetary, regulatory and fiscal policies.”
 
Reserve Bank of India annual report 

May 31 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

