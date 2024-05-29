Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: FTA benefits elude India, improved prospects & more

Best of BS Opinion: FTA benefits elude India, improved prospects & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

FTA
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The India Meteorological Department has reiterated the country will get above-normal rain this year. In this context, our lead editorial notes, while improved food production should help contain prices and inflation expectations, India must also work on augmenting supply chains for perishable items, which tend to impart greater volatility to inflation outcomes. Read here

In other views

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Despite having zero duty trade on most industrial products with Asean, Japan, and South Korea for over a decade, India hasn’t become a major part of Asian supply chains. The main reasons are the long time it takes to clear goods at ports and the low ease of doing business. Improving these areas will quickly boost India's exports, writes Ajay Srivastava. Read here

India needs a strategy that goes beyond setting up graphical processing units and focuses on leveraging its abundant talent, writes Ajay Kumar Read here

 
Quote
 
“Whatever government comes in will take a lot of the good stuff that has been done and continue it.”
 
Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan

Also Read

Centre to launch 'decent' OTT platform: What's in store for viewers?

New Records Nifty tests 22,400; Sensex gains 61 pts in spl trading session

Best of BS Opinion: Rekindling corporate investment, mixed results & more

Best of BS Opinion: Tunnel vision, guaranteeing personal guarantees & more

Best of BS Opinion: Momentum continues, building the fighter fleet & more

Best of BS Opinion: Holy grail of blended commerce, A decade after & more

Best of BS Opinion: Electricity subsidies, impending changes and more

Best of BS Opinion: Maharashtra's crucial role, cinematic churn & more

Best of BS Opinion: Family and factory economics, Fiscal bonanza & more

Best of BS Opinion: Another milestone, east wind blows harder & more

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated Content

First Published: May 29 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story