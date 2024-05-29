Best of BS Opinion: FTA benefits elude India, improved prospects & more

The India Meteorological Department has reiterated the country will get above-normal rain this year. In this context, our lead editorial notes, while improved food production should help contain prices and inflation expectations, India must also work on augmenting supply chains for perishable items, which tend to impart greater volatility to inflation outcomes. Read here
Despite having zero duty trade on most industrial products with Asean, Japan, and South Korea for over a decade, India hasn’t become a major part of Asian supply chains. The main reasons are the long time it takes to clear goods at ports and the low ease of doing business. Improving these areas will quickly boost India's exports, writes Ajay Srivastava. Read here
India needs a strategy that goes beyond setting up graphical processing units and focuses on leveraging its abundant talent, writes Ajay Kumar Read here
“Whatever government comes in will take a lot of the good stuff that has been done and continue it.”
Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan