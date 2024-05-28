Best of BS Opinion: Holy grail of blended commerce, A decade after & more

Our lead editorial highlights the state of Telangana since its creation 10 years ago and notes that at the time of bifurcation, poverty was concentrated in rural Telangana. Most of its rural districts were classified as being among the most deprived in the country. That has been effectively turned around by the welfare-oriented regional party that ruled in the state before being ousted by the Congress in the last Assembly election. Read here
In other views
M S Sahoo and Sumit Agrawal argue that it is high time that Parliament put a complete ban on disguised legislation of any form, and required the executive, including regulators, to use only subordinate legislation to prescribe legal norms henceforth. Read here
Combining the power of physical and online retail represents the next frontier, writes Indrajit Gupta. Read here
Quote“The RBI recently announced a record-high dividend transfer to the government equivalent to 0.6 per cent of GDP (Rs 2.1 trillion) from its operations in FY24. This is above the 0.3 per cent of GDP expected in the FY25 budget from February, so will aid the authorities in meeting near-term deficit reduction goals.”Fitch Ratings