Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Holy grail of blended commerce, A decade after & more

Best of BS Opinion: Holy grail of blended commerce, A decade after & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Governance by disguised legislation
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Our lead editorial highlights the state of Telangana since its creation 10 years ago and notes that at the time of bifurcation, poverty was concentrated in rural Telangana. Most of its rural districts were classified as being among the most deprived in the country. That has been effectively turned around by the welfare-oriented regional party that ruled in the state before being ousted by the Congress in the last Assembly election. Read here

In other views

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


M S Sahoo and Sumit Agrawal argue that it is high time that Parliament put a complete ban on disguised legislation of any form, and required the executive, including regulators, to use only subordinate legislation to prescribe legal norms henceforth. Read here

Combining the power of physical and online retail represents the next frontier, writes Indrajit Gupta. Read here

Quote
 
“The RBI recently announced a record-high dividend transfer to the government equivalent to 0.6 per cent of GDP (Rs 2.1 trillion) from its operations in FY24. This is above the 0.3 per cent of GDP expected in the FY25 budget from February, so will aid the authorities in meeting near-term deficit reduction goals.”
 
Fitch Ratings

Also Read

Best of BS Opinion: Global threats, federalism for development & more

Fiscal federalism

Federalism for development

India's fiscal deficit between Apr-Oct 45% of FY24 target of Rs 17.87 trn

India's fiscal deficit for FY24 likely to be better than expected

Best of BS Opinion: Electricity subsidies, impending changes and more

Best of BS Opinion: Maharashtra's crucial role, cinematic churn & more

Best of BS Opinion: Family and factory economics, Fiscal bonanza & more

Best of BS Opinion: Another milestone, east wind blows harder & more

Best of BS Opinion: A better way to fix MGNREGS, no fake reviews & more

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated ContentIndian Fiscal Federalism

First Published: May 28 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story