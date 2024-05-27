Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Electricity subsidies, impending changes and more

Best of BS Opinion: Electricity subsidies, impending changes and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

energy sector, power, electricity
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
A way out of the tax-and-spend system in power. The output of fish and aquatic foods. How to monitor retail loans. Reading for today

Ajay Shah & Akshay Jaitly say once power subsidies are made explicit in the Budget, efficiency would follow. The coercive power of the state should not intervene.

Surinder Sud highlights the benefits of fish farming.

Tamal Bandyopadhyay asks how long the good performance of banks will last. And provides an answer


Congratulations to Anasuya Sengupta on winning the Best Actress Award at Cannes Film Festival. A girl of Bengal, she makes us proud … Congratulations to Payal Kapadia too for winning the prestigious Grand Prix at Cannes! Great moments for Indian women!! My congratulations also to Santosh Sivan and Chidananda S Naik for winning awards at the festival.
 
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

First Published: May 27 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

