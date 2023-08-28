Best of BS Opinion: Fiscal constraints, a learning culture & more

Industrial policy and regulation are what we have today

Mihir S Sharma gives seven lessons from East Asia’s industrialisation and juxtaposes them with India’s.

Debashis Basu wonders if Sebi’s measures against finfluencers will work, given its track record.

Tamal Bandyopadhyay says drawing retail customers to the central bank digital currency will not be easy because of the success of UPI.

The first edit stresses reforming GST for more revenue. The second edit, in the face suicides by students, suggests creative solutions in higher education.

QUOTE

Priyanka Gandhi can contest from any seat she wants and we will make her win the election with all our might, but we wish that she contests from Varanasi.

UP Congress President Ajai Rai