Best of BS Opinion: Beyond forming an alliance, Isro's solar odyssey & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Rajesh Kumar
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge with fellow Opposition MPs during a joint press conference following their ‘Tiranga March’

Aug 26 2023
The Opposition parties which have come together under an INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) umbrella are scheduled to meet a third time next week. If they are not careful, what awaits them down the road is a repeat of 1971, writes T N Ninan in his weekly column. Read here

In other views:

India needs SHE companies — sustainable, humane, enlightened — which are in the control of neither Shylocks nor priests, write R Gopalakrishnan. Read here

The answer to the question of whether we should spend on a space programme is yes, and we should consider spending even more, writes Devangshu Datta. Read here

Following lunar successes, the upcoming Aditya L1 will portray India not as a rising Sun, but as a Sun that has already risen high, writes Kumar Abishek. Read here
 

Quotes
 
“My priority is to tame inflation.”
 
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

First Published: Aug 26 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

