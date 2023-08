Best of BS Opinion: Beyond forming an alliance, Isro's solar odyssey & more

T N Ninan in his weekly column. Read The Opposition parties which have come together under an INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) umbrella are scheduled to meet a third time next week. If they are not careful, what awaits them down the road is a repeat of 1971, writesin his weekly column. Read here

In other views:

R Gopalakrishnan. Read India needs SHE companies — sustainable, humane, enlightened — which are in the control of neither Shylocks nor priests, write. Read here

Devangshu Datta. Read The answer to the question of whether we should spend on a space programme is yes, and we should consider spending even more, writes. Read here

Kumar Abishek. Read

Following lunar successes, the upcoming Aditya L1 will portray India not as a rising Sun, but as a Sun that has already risen high, writes. Read here

Quotes

“My priority is to tame inflation.”

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman