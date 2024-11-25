Best of BS Opinion: Wakeup call on biodiversity, strategy for FDI and more

The 16th Conference of Parties (COP-16) to the international Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), held recently in Cali, Columbia, has proved a boon for India by spurring the government to revisit, and update, the country’s National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (NBS-AP).
Surinder Sud says biodiversity, including agricultural biodiversity, is gravely endangered. This has ecological as well as economic consequences.
Ajay Shah: Indian firms would need a self-conscious effort to operate in OECD countries in ways that replicate local business culture and not the ways of the headquarters.
The RBI has sensitised the banking industry about the perils of unsecured loans, says Tamal Bandyopadhyay. There’s a dramatic increase in loans against gold, but when it comes to other segments of personal loans, particularly unsecured loans, growth has dropped in the past one year.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, after election victory: If you are coming to meet me, instead of a bouquet give me a book. While I was in jail, I got a lot of time to read the books you all gifted me.