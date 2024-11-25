Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Best of BS Opinion: Wakeup call on biodiversity, strategy for FDI and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Strategy for FDI by Indian firms: A 2x2 classification for the leadership
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Uddalok Bhattacharya
Nov 25 2024
The 16th Conference of Parties (COP-16) to the international Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), held recently in Cali, Columbia, has proved a boon for India by spurring the government to revisit, and update, the country’s National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (NBS-AP).
 
Surinder Sud says biodiversity, including agricultural biodiversity, is gravely endangered. This has ecological as well as economic consequences.
 
The other pieces are:
 
Ajay Shah: Indian firms would need a self-conscious effort to operate in OECD countries in ways that replicate local business culture and not the ways of the headquarters.
 
The RBI has sensitised the banking industry about the perils of unsecured loans, says Tamal Bandyopadhyay.  There’s a dramatic increase in loans against gold, but when it comes to other segments of personal loans, particularly unsecured loans, growth has dropped in the past one year.
 
If you are coming to meet me, instead of a bouquet give me a book. While I was in jail, I got a lot of time to read the books you all gifted me.
 
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, after election victory
 
First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

