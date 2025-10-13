Best of BS Opinion: Starmer visit shows room for growth in India-UK trade

Today's Opinion pieces look at the potential for growth in India-UK trade, the hurdles to the Gaza peace plan, India's geopolitical opportunity, and Trump's hidden call for global change

Oct. 9, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with his British counterpart Keir Starmer, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. (Photo: PTI)