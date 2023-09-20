Best of BS Opinion: Steps for empowerment, pension reform reversal & more

India\u0026rsquo;s role in the region, and the growing market for Indian cinema. We have these for todayShyam Saran: The US stepping up its alliances in the region to counter China puts India\u0026rsquo;s strategic autonomy to the testVanita Kohli-Khandekar: More Indians and non-Indians are now watching our films on more screens. Jawan\u0026rsquo;s box-office performance proves that.Reservation for women should not be just to get votes, says the first edit. And the second edit warns about the folly of going back to the Old Pension Scheme.QUOTE\u0026nbsp;\u0026nbsp;They (freshers) were forced to strip down to their undergarments, and then do activities like standing atop an almirah, rubbing one\u0026rsquo;s face against the wall, \u0026#39;frog-jumps\u0026#39; and crawling under the cots.\u0026nbsp;\u0026nbsp;A report on ragging at Jadavpur University