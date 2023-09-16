Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Being people-centric, uncertain future for TDP & more

Best of BS Opinion: Being people-centric, uncertain future for TDP & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Rajesh Kumar
Representative Image (Photo: Freepik)

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2023 | 8:28 AM IST
However people-centric governments want to be, more money for social investment and welfare packages will become available only by refocusing expenditure, or through economic growth. Southeast Asian economies benefited because they did both and are better placed today. Growth matters. Governments should be more human-centric but also GDP-centric, writes T N Ninan. Read here

Aditi Phadnis talks about the future of the Telugu Desam Party. Read here

Even as the world grapples with escalating climate crises, corporate priorities in India continue to favour optics over genuine environmental action in their brand building effort, writes Sandeep Goyal. Read here

“India's leadership is committed to integrating the nation into the global economy and renewable energy plays a central role in this.”
 
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal

First Published: Sep 16 2023 | 8:28 AM IST

