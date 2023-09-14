Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Banking investments, India's double brain drain & more

Best of BS Opinion: Banking investments, India's double brain drain & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Rajesh Kumar
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

A stable banking system is an absolute necessity for maintaining financial stability. It is thus important that banks are properly regulated and do not take unnecessary risks. While the quality of lending in the banking system and the level of bad loans often attract public attention, it is also important for the regulator to keep a close eye on the investment portfolio. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday in this context released revised investment norms for the banking sector. Our lead editorial notes that the new framework should be expected to improve disclosure and impart more stability to the banking system. Read here

In other views:

Former chief economic adviser to the government of India Shankar Acharya writes about how opium shaped India’s political and economic destiny, enriching some regions while impoverishing others. Read here

If India’s best and brightest still prefer employment with foreign corporations, whether in India or abroad, to maximise their highly prized skills honed in the very best of Indian institutions, India’s wealthiest are also increasingly cashing in their chips, writes Kanika Datta.



Quote
 
“I totally debunk and reject the China plus one theory. That's not what is going to drive India...India of today stands on its own feet. The India of today has offerings for the rest of the world... both for investment and trade.”
 
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

Also Read

Best of BS Opinion: Stressing stability, freebies in a prosperous state

Best of BS Opinion: Big risks in small stocks, direct taxes & more

Latent View Analytics slumps 9% despite record revenue in FY23; check why

The cry of the wounded in movies reflects real life in India

Generative AI in Manufacturing : A transformational alliance

Best of BS Opinion: Big risks in small stocks, direct taxes & more

Best of BS Opinion: Dollarisation of different kind, China meltdown & more

Best of BS Opinion: Heights of diplomacy, young Indians' struggle & more

How India has been supplying quality drugs affordably to the entire world

Best of BS Opinion: Seeking cultural roots, Missing Mr Xi and more

Topics :Banking systemEmployment in IndiaBS OpinionBS Special

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Citibank India launches WFH option for 12 months post maternity leave

Reliance Retail in talks to raise $1.5 billion from existing investors

Election News

INDIA bloc's coordination panel to meet today at Sharad Pawar's residence

Everything you need to know about Telangana before Assembly elections 2023

India News

Nipah virus: Kerala announces number of measures to prevent contagion

Special session of Parliament: All about the agenda, history and overview

Economy News

Gas prices likely pushed up inflation in Aug, other costs probably slowed

India economy added 52 million new formal jobs in FY20-23: Report

Next Story