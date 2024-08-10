Best of BS Opinion: The end of complacency, Bangladesh's gamble, more
Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for todayUddalok Bhattacharya
Bangladesh and rate cut hold centre stage.
Devangshu Datta
looks at the occurrences in Bangladesh and compares them to what happened elsewhere.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Veenu Sandhu:
Why do we indulge in selfies? Why do artists create self-portraits?
Daniel Moss
hopes it would not take a global recession for officials to jettison their inhibitions on rate cutting
QUOTE
I, Jaya Amitabh Bachchan, am an actor. I understand body language and expression. Please forgive me but, sir, your tone is unacceptable.
Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan to Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar
You may be anybody, you may be a celebrity, (but) you have to understand decorum.
Dhankhar’s reply to Bachchan