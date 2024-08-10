Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Best of BS Opinion: The end of complacency, Bangladesh's gamble, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Bangladesh protest
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2024 | 6:39 AM IST
Bangladesh and rate cut hold centre stage.  

Devangshu Datta looks at the occurrences in Bangladesh and compares them to what happened elsewhere.

Mihir S Sharma says Sheikh Hasina paid the price for complacency.

Veenu Sandhu: Why do we indulge in selfies? Why do artists create self-portraits?

Daniel Moss hopes it would not take a global recession for officials to jettison their inhibitions on rate cutting

QUOTE

I, Jaya Amitabh Bachchan, am an actor. I understand body language and expression. Please forgive me but, sir, your tone is unacceptable.

Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan to Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar

You may be anybody, you may be a celebrity, (but) you have to understand decorum.
 
Dhankhar’s reply to Bachchan
Bangladesh

First Published: Aug 10 2024 | 6:39 AM IST

