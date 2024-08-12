Best of BS Opinion: Invention factory: New India dawning and more

Invention at IITs, investors being taken for a rise, and India’s low savings rate with relation to credit growth. Today’s reading
Debashis Basu says the market regulator’s consultation paper on investment advisors and research analysts has recommendations that might not lead to healthy consequences.
Ajit Balakrishnan looks at India’s ‘invention’ picture through his personal experience at an IIT gathering.
Tamal Bandyopadhyay: Indian households are saving less due to weaker income, a greater tendency to consume, and rising debt obligations
QUOTES
More From This SectionThe integrity of Sebi, the securities regulator entrusted with safeguarding the wealth of small retail investors, has been gravely compromised by the allegations against its Chairperson.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi
The Congress’s work is only to spread anarchy and entangle the country in controversial matters.
Union minister and BJP member Jyotiraditya Scindia