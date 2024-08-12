Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Invention factory: New India dawning and more

Best of BS Opinion: Invention factory: New India dawning and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Invention
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Invention at IITs, investors being taken for a rise, and India’s low savings rate with relation to credit growth. Today’s reading

Debashis Basu says the market regulator’s consultation paper on investment advisors and research analysts has recommendations that might not lead to healthy consequences.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Ajit Balakrishnan looks at India’s ‘invention’ picture through his personal experience at an IIT gathering.

Tamal Bandyopadhyay: Indian households are saving less due to weaker income, a greater tendency to consume, and rising debt obligations

QUOTES
 

More From This Section

Best of BS Opinion: The end of complacency, Bangladesh's gamble, more

Best of BS Opinion: Growth, inflation & recovery, Chinese dependence, more

Best of BS Opinion: Flexible fiscal targets, onwards to Viksit Bharat, more

Best of BS Opinion: Making things better, search for competition, more

Best of BS Opinion: Judicial delays: An economic burden, Hasina's hubris

The integrity of Sebi, the securities regulator entrusted with safeguarding the wealth of small retail investors, has been gravely compromised by the allegations against its Chairperson.
 
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi
 
The Congress’s work is only to spread anarchy and entangle the country in controversial matters.
 
Union minister and BJP member Jyotiraditya Scindia
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

India needs to do more to win over people of Bangladesh

Premium

Invention factory: New India dawning

Premium

How to make tax officials accountable

Premium

A leg-up from Sebi

Premium

Regulations have helped fintechs in governance

Topics :BS OpinionCurated ContentBS Special

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story