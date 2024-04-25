Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Trade fragmentation, efficient job market & more

Best of BS Opinion: Trade fragmentation, efficient job market & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Kanika Datta
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Sri Lanka and Bangladesh willingness to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership signals an important shift in the trade landscape in South Asia, suggesting that smaller, regional economies are actively looking for alternative trade agreements and arrangements. Given the greater engagement of the two countries with China, the shifting sands of the South Asian trade landscape may be worthy of some serious reflection on India’s regional trade strategy, Amita Batra argues. Read it here

In other views:

The top edit points to the urgent need for India to adjust to emerging trends of protectionism and fragmentation in global trade. Read it here

The second edit explains why despite a significant decline in the unemployment rate, India has a serious employment problem. Read it here

Rajesh Kumar outlines an agenda for the next government to reform itself. Read it here

 
QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
‘It is unfortunate that what I said as an individual on inheritance tax in the US is twisted ...to divert attention from what lies the PM is spreading about the Congress manifesto.’
 
Congress leader Sam Pitroda

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

