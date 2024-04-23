Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: A fascinating chart, champion nation and more

Kanika Datta
Apr 23 2024
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The government’s early preparations for the new World Bank index Business Ready (B-READY) reflect the renewed focus on foreign direct investment (FDI) as an enabler for economic growth. Such a proactive approach is good but even a more robust, qualitative index is likely to skim the surface of an economy where the shadow of the licence raj looms over the culture of investment and economic activity – from the lowest factory inspector to the highest policy maker.  To become a credible investment destination for the world, India needs to streamline its policies at state and Centre and insulate them from the vagaries of politics and policy uncertainty, the top edit points out. Read it here

 

In other views:

The second edit argues that Dommaraju Gukesh’s achievement reflects the advantages of India’s chess ecosystem. Read it here

Vinayak Chatterjee outlines how India is pushing hard on chip manufacturing. Read it here

Akash Prakash says compared to Africa and China, India is well positioned on multiple fronts and should not squander the opportunity to surge ahead. Read it here

 
Apr 23 2024

