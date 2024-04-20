Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Gaza model of AI, Change and future-readiness, more

Best of BS Opinion: Gaza model of AI, Change and future-readiness, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Rajesh Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Over the medium and long term, India must invest in better infrastructure, raise education standards, and empower women to participate in the labour force. Achieving all this will not be easy. But without progress in these areas, India will not be able to live up to the hype and become the world’s next economic superpower, writes former chief economist at the Asian Development Bank Shang-Jin Wei. Read here

In other views

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


It is essential to design an enterprise for profits to be always accompanied by values, like air with both oxygen and nitrogen, writes  R Gopalakrishnan.  Read here

Even as heated debates over the reliability of EVMs continue, the next logical step for the poll body will be to allow online voting. This could lead to a surge in voter participation by offering the convenience of casting votes from any location, especially for migrant voters and the elderly, writes Kumar Abishek. Read here

Devangshu Datta talks about the use of artificial intelligence by Israeli Defence Forces against Hamas. Read here
 
Quote
 
“The gains in disinflation achieved over the last two years have to be preserved and taken forward towards aligning the headline inflation to the 4 per cent target on a durable basis.”
 
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das in the minutes of the last monetary policy meeting

Also Read

Best of BS Opinion: Planning for megapolises, redefining patriotism & more

Best of BS Opinion: A coming-out party, evolving process of RE & more

Best of BS Opinion: How to loot state-run banks, the 'Global South' & more

Best of BS Opinion: An update on global capital, supply-side dilemma & more

Best of BS Opinion: Cost of money, taxpayers and Covid impact & more

Best of BS Opinion: Israel-Iran escalatory ladder, trust in elections, more

Best of BS Opinion: Our forgotten neighbour, healthy development & more

Best of BS Opinion: Monsoon relief, Delhi's government gap & more

Best of BS Opinion: Human development, signalling continuity, more

Best of BS Opinion: Paths to political business cycle, Reforming GST, more

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated Content

First Published: Apr 20 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story