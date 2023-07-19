Home / Podcast / TMS Ep479: MDI, privatisation drive stalled, jewellery stocks, and more

TMS Ep479: MDI, privatisation drive stalled, jewellery stocks, and more

What does multidimensional poverty report mean for India? Why has the government's privatisation drive stalled? Will stocks of gold jewellery retailers sustain their rally? What are sponge cities?

Team TMS New Delhi

Last Updated : Jul 19 2023 | 10:58 AM IST
India pulled out 135 million people out of multidimensional poverty in five years between 2015-16 to 2019-21. NITI Aayog said this in its recent report. The portion of the poor in the country has now come down to 14.9%, from 24.8% earlier. So what does this dip in poverty mean for the country’s economy? 
But these government schemes - which have lifted millions out of poverty - come at a cost. They put extra burden on the exchequer, forcing the government to look for ways to replenish it. Privatisation of state-owned assets was one of the avenues through which it would have raised capital. But barring Air India, the country hasn’t seen any major sale of any state-owned asset. So why has the government’s privatisation drive stalled? 

Let us turn our gaze to markets now. Gold jewellery retailers have been able to post strong sales in the recent quarter even as the overall consumer sentiment remains on the back foot. As gold prices are expected to continue facing volatility ahead, will the shares sustain their strength at the bourses? 
Sensex, meanwhile, touched 67,000 mark on Tuesday, before settling a tad lower. Markets’ fear of a weak monsoon due to the El-Nino effect, it appears, have been washed away for now. But rains also spell misery for our cities, like what is happening in Delhi. Civic bodies are yet again struggling to restore normalcy. But is there a way out? The answer may be yes. Several countries are developing sponge cities now. But what are they? Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers. 

Next Story