TMS Ep479: MDI, privatisation drive stalled, jewellery stocks, and more

But these government schemes - which have lifted millions out of poverty - come at a cost. They put extra burden on the exchequer, forcing the government to look for ways to replenish it. Privatisation of state-owned assets was one of the avenues through which it would have raised capital. But barring Air India, the country hasn’t seen any major sale of any state-owned asset. So why has the government’s privatisation drive stalled?

India pulled out 135 million people out of multidimensional poverty in five years between 2015-16 to 2019-21. NITI Aayog said this in its recent report. The portion of the poor in the country has now come down to 14.9%, from 24.8% earlier. So what does this dip in poverty mean for the country’s economy?