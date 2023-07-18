TMS Ep478: UPI goes global, Chandrayaan-3, MFs and small-caps, TCS vs TDS

And it is not just the UPI. India’s space odyssey too has caught the world’s fancy. And if all goes well with the Chandrayaan-3 mission, India will join a club of three other countries that have managed a soft landing on the Moon. This mission will also give a fillip to the country’s space start-up sector. So what does Chandrayaan- 3 mean for private sector players?

UPI will soon go live in France. And if talks succeed, Indonesia too will join the growing list of countries which have on-boarded India’s payment system. So does this latest linkage with France suggest that UPI’s international journey has taken flight? And how indeed can UPI replicate its success overseas?