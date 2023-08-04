Home / Podcast / TMS Ep491: GST on gaming, AI & Indian IT, Fitch's US downgrade and more

TMS Ep491: GST on gaming, AI & Indian IT, Fitch's US downgrade and more

Has the online gaming industry got a new lease on life? Is Indian IT embracing AI? How soon can equities recover from Fitch's US downgrade blow? What is Minerals Security Partnership? Answers here

Team TMS New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2023 | 2:20 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The GST Council has finally given some relief to the Indian e-gaming industry. While the government will continue levying 28% GST on the face value, the tax will now be levied only at the entry level. So, has the Indian gaming industry just received a new lease of life? What would this imply for the industry’s future? 
Artificial intelligence, meanwhile, is revolutionising online gaming too. Improved user experience, interesting environments and more complex challenges are taking the games to the next level. Clearly AI is here to stay. The Indian IT sector is deploying it too. But, what is the nature of Indian IT’s embrace of AI? And, how is the industry approaching the sector? 

Most IT stocks were in the red on Thursday as key benchmark indices fell for the third consecutive day. Global markets too are shaken after the US’ credit rating downgrade by Fitch Ratings. So, when will the Street recover from this blow? And how long will the rebound take? Puneet Wadhwa answers in our next report
After stocks, let us see what is happening in the corridors of Parliament. It passed a bill on Wednesday allowing the private sector to mine six out of 12 atomic minerals, including lithium. Minerals, it seems, are the new oil. A race is on to find and tap mineral mines across the world to fuel electric vehicle production. The country also recently joined the Minerals Security Partnership, a US-led alliance of 13 developed countries. But what is this alliance all about? What is its purpose? Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers.

Also Read

Kalaari to Tiger Global: Investors urge govt to reconsider 28% gaming tax

GST Council to discuss scope of budgetary support for units in hilly states

Gaming startups form two regulatory bodies; to hold talks with govt

Paid competitive gaming growing 6x faster than overall mobile gaming: RPT

28% GST on online gaming: How will new tax work for players and companies

TMS Ep490: Manipal help Byju's, August rains, markets, full-service airline

TMS Ep489: Maruti acquisition, Mumbai property price, DVR, semiconductors

TMSEp488: Petrochemical PLI, farm export ban, markets, no-confidence motion

TMSEp487: Banking, Bharat Mandapam, markets, Global Biofuel Alliance

TMS Ep486: IT return, Tweets turns X, Jio-BlackRock JV, gigafactory

Topics :Artificial intelligenceGSTonline gamingIndian IT firmsFitch Ratingsminerals

First Published: Aug 04 2023 | 2:20 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Tata Consumer, ITC among companies looking to buy into Organic India

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Rajnath to present military inter-services organisations bill in Lok Sabha

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology

Apple hits record iPhone sales mark in India despite global slowdown

What are room-temperature superconductors and what's the LK-99 controversy?

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story