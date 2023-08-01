TMSEp488: Petrochemical PLI, farm export ban, markets, no-confidence motion

Industry experts usually hail PLIs. And they believe that it will work wonders for the chemicals and petrochem sector too, and boost its export. Meanwhile, exports of agricultural and processed food products shot up by 9% in Financial Year 2023. It was driven by a spike in shipment of rice, fruits, vegetables and dairy products. But the government recently banned the export of non-Basmati white rice. This latest ban comes just over a year after a similar ban was imposed on the export of wheat. While the move may help the government keep inflation in check, it may hit the famers hard. But why so?

The government is considering a production-linked incentive scheme for the chemicals and petrochemicals sector. The aim is to transform India into a prominent manufacturing hub for these crucial products. But does this sector really need a PLI boost?