TMS Ep497: Air India rebranding, tendering process, markets, deflation

Air India’s makeover may help it soar higher. But, a recent government report revealed that a host of big infrastructure projects are yet to take off. Some of them are delayed by more than a decade. In our next segment, Thareek Ahmed speaks to experts to find out the reason for this delay. And if there is some problem with India’s tendering process.

After welcoming Air India fliers for over 77 years, the iconic Maharaja with handlebar moustache is set to take a back seat. The airline, which recently landed in Tata Group’s hangar, is in the process of a complete makeover. Last week, the aviation giant unveiled a new brand identity and new aircraft livery. So, what does this rebranding mean for Air India’s ambitious journey ahead? Will it help the airline?