TMS Ep497: Air India rebranding, tendering process, markets, deflation

Will the rebranding help Air India fly higher? Why is India's tendering process broken? What will guide markets this week? What is deflation? All answers here

Team TMS New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 8:00 AM IST
After welcoming Air India fliers for over 77 years, the iconic Maharaja with handlebar moustache is set to take a back seat. The airline, which recently landed in Tata Group’s hangar, is in the process of a complete makeover. Last week, the aviation giant unveiled a new brand identity and new aircraft livery. So, what does this rebranding mean for Air India’s ambitious journey ahead? Will it help the airline? 
Air India’s makeover may help it soar higher. But, a recent government report revealed that a host of big infrastructure projects are yet to take off. Some of them are delayed by more than a decade. In our next segment, Thareek Ahmed speaks to experts to find out the reason for this delay. And if there is some problem with India’s tendering process.

Let us turn our focus to financial markets now. Benchmark indices fell by over 300 points on Friday as investors assessed RBI’s hawkish tone on inflation, softer-than-expected US inflation data, and sizzling crude oil prices. Going forward, as India releases July inflation figures this week, will it spell more trouble for equities or is it already factored in? 
While Indian markets and economy remained on a firm footing, neighbouring China, it seems, is heading for some tough time. In July, China’s consumer price index fell by 0.3 per cent, showing that it has slipped in deflation. Most of us have heard the term “inflation”. But what does deflation mean? Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers. 

