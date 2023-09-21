TMS Ep525: Women in economy, biofuel push, PSU stocks, Five Eyes alliance

Indeed, women’s voices will soon find greater echo in all the corridors of power. The transition, it seems, is slow but steady. India, meanwhile, is witnessing another transition. It is trying to phase out fossil fuel. And the country recently launched the Global Biofuel Alliance during the G20 summit. Echoes of departure from fossil fuels have never been louder. But is this transition happening as the government has originally planned? Are the auto-majors as excited about the idea as the government is?

The United States took over 140 years after ratifying the Declaration of Independence to give voting rights to women. In the UK, women fought for a century to get it. But in India, women got in the queue to exercise franchise the year it got Independence. And the voters gave the world one of the first elected women heads of state way back in the 1960s in the form of Indira Gandhi. But, despite all the progress, women’s political rights have yet not equally translated into economic gains for them. Find out why Indian women don’t have a fair share of the economy.