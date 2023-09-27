TMS Ep529: Acquisition appetite, Krishna Ella, markets, sports associations

Speaking of appetite for business expansion, Bharat Biotech, under the leadership of Krishna Ella, is charting its next phase of growth, with a strong focus on becoming a prominent player in the global veterinary vaccine market. The company has ambitious plans for the future, including a substantial investment of 1200 crore rupees in establishing a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Bhubaneshwar. Sohini Das caught up with Ella to know more.

The Burman family, which holds a controlling stake in Dabur, is set to acquire a majority stake in Religare Enterprise. Reliance has sealed a series of acquisition deals in the last few years -- the most recent one being Metro Cash & Carry. Others like Birla and Nirma too are leaving an acquisition trail. And there is a common thread that runs through all of them. These are all family led businesses. So what is behind the growing appetite for these acquisitions?