TMS Ep527: Akasa Air trouble, Twitter paywall, markets, household savings

Twitter, now referred to as X, has also, it seems, run into turbulent weather since its hostile takeover by Elon Musk in October last year. His dramatic entry into Twitter’s headquarters is still fresh in people's minds. So is the blue tick, verified accounts saga. And later, the name-change. And now, Musk is toying with yet another idea. He is mulling turning the platform into a paid site. But will you pay for it?

Just over a year after taking off, Akasa Air has hit turbulence. It had to cancel several flights after over 40 pilots hit the eject button recently. Reports of fund crunch are also doing the rounds. But the budget carrier looks unperturbed. It has moved Delhi court seeking action against the pilots, and is planning to double their strength. So exactly what is going on in the airline which was a dream project of late billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala?