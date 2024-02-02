TMS Ep621: Interim Budget, BS Budget analysis, markets, top Budget numbers

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman almost stuck to her promise of keeping the interim Budget free of any “spectacular announcement”. But, at the same time, she tried to strike a fine balance between welfare and fiscal prudence. The budget speech was peppered with a number of people-friendly announcements, like the housing scheme for the middle class. And it also promised to bring down the fiscal deficit to 5.1% of GDP in FY25. So is this Budget more than interim? Find out in the first episode of today’s special show on interim Budget.

This is what experts have to say about the interim Budget. Now let us see what Business Standard’s own crack team thinks. They offer us sector-wise analysis of this Budget statement. Let us see if it ticks all the right buttons.

The government’s aggressive fiscal targets set bond markets on fire. Yields on 10-year government securities fell as much as 10 basis points after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced lower-than-expected fiscal deficit and borrowing numbers. So, will the government's fiscal gliding path provide the necessary balm to bond, and in turn equity markets?

Salaried class, meanwhile, was a bit disappointed as the FM kept the rates unchanged. But they can now pin their hopes to the full Budget which will be tabled in July. And at about 58 minutes, it was perhaps the shortest budget speech by Nirmala Sitharaman. But it certainly carried a punch. Listen to this episode of the podcast for a few important numbers which got newsmakers attention and more.