TMSEp504: Coaching industry, Murugappa family dispute, debt market strategy

Family support can indeed work wonders for youngsters, who are over-burdened with expectations to excel. Talking of family, the over two-year old dispute between Murgappa family members came to an end recently. The group said that the families have reached an agreement to resolve the matter, though the details were not made public. So has this dispute cast a shadow on Murugappa Group?

Yet another student died by suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota last week, taking the total number of youngsters who took their lives in the IIT coaching hub to 20 this year. The state government has ordered a detailed inquiry, and the city’s civic body has told hostels to install anti-suicide devices on ceiling fans. But what is driving students to take such an extreme step? Is it the coaching industry? Or our education system?