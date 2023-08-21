TMS Ep502: Indian economy, PM e-bus Sewa, markets, Parliamentary privilege



The government, meanwhile, is taking steps to bring down inflation. It is importing tomatoes from Nepal, releasing onions from the buffer stock and has placed big import orders for tur dal. Apart from taming inflation, the government is also moving fast to ensure electric vehicle adoption. It recently approved rolling out of 10,000 electric buses across 169 cities in India. But is this mega order enough to meet the growing demands of cities?

The latest macro markers are out. India’s retail inflation rate has risen to a 15-month high at 7.4% in July -- much beyond the RBI’s comfort zone. Industrial growth has come down to a three-month low of 3.7% in June. And the country’s goods exports have declined for the sixth month running in July. So in today’s first segment, Debarghya Sanyal probes if Indian economy is facing fresh signs of trouble?