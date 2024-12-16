PKL 2024 playoffs format, teams who can qualify, scenarios, and chances

The Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL 2024) has officially entered the end-game stage, as only 18 matches are left to go in the group stages. So far, the Haryana Steelers are the only team to have booked their place in the playoffs, while three teams—Tamil Thalaivas, Gujarat Giants, and Bengaluru Bulls—are officially eliminated, leaving eight teams still in the hunt for the five remaining playoff spots. The intensity of the battle for playoffs can be understood from the fact that the point difference between the team in the second spot and the team in the seventh spot is just seven. However, which five teams are the frontrunners in securing the remaining spots, and how does the playoff format of PKL 2024 work? Let’s take a look.

PKL 2024: Frontrunners in the race to playoffs

While Haryana Steelers (78 points) have already booked their place in the playoffs, they are just one win away from confirming a top-two finish, and given the form they are in, they are well poised to achieve that.

ALSO READ: PKL 2024, December 16 matches live timings, streaming, and telecast details Dabang Delhi (66 points), UP Yoddhas (64 points), Patna Pirates (63 points), and U Mumba (61 points) are all well within reach of a confirmed spot in the playoffs, but they will try to win their remaining games to secure a top-two finish, which will allow them to play the semifinals directly.

The toughest battle will be for the number six spot, with Telugu Titans (60 points), Jaipur Pink Panthers (59 points), and Puneri Paltan (54 points) battling it out in their remaining games. Technically, Bengal Warriors (40 points) also stand an outside chance, but they not only have to win their remaining games but also hope that Telugu Titans, Puneri Paltan, and Jaipur Pink Panthers end up losing all their remaining games.

So far, Tamil Thalaivas (40 points), Gujarat Giants (35 points), and Bengaluru Bulls (19 points) are the only teams to be officially eliminated from the race to the playoffs.

PKL 2024: Points table

Rank Team Matches Won Lost Tie Points 1 Haryana Steelers (Q) 20 15 5 0 78 2 Dabang Delhi K.C. 19 10 5 4 66 3 U.P. Yoddhas 19 10 6 3 64 4 Patna Pirates 18 11 6 1 63 5 U Mumba 19 10 7 2 61 6 Telugu Titans 20 11 9 0 60 7 Jaipur Pink Panthers 19 10 7 2 59 8 Puneri Paltan 19 8 8 3 54 9 Tamil Thalaivas (E) 19 6 12 1 40 10 Bengal Warriors 18 5 10 3 40 11 Gujarat Giants (E) 19 5 12 2 35 12 Bengaluru Bulls (E) 19 2 16 1 19

PKL 2024: Playoffs format

As per the playoff format for PKL 2024, the teams finishing in the top two positions on the points table will directly qualify for the semifinals, while teams finishing from number three to six will qualify for the eliminators.

In the eliminators, the team finishing third will play the team finishing sixth in eliminator one, while teams finishing fourth and fifth will face each other in eliminator two.

The winners of the two eliminators will then face the teams finishing first and second on the points table in the two semifinals. Finally, the winners of those two semifinals will face each other in the final for ultimate glory.

PKL 2024 playoffs live streaming and telecast details

When will the playoffs of PKL 2024 begin?

The playoffs of PKL 2024 will begin on Thursday, December 26, with two eliminators at the Badminton Hall in Balewadi Complex, Pune.

When will the semifinals of PKL 2024 take place?

The semifinals of PKL 2024 will take place on Friday, December 27, at the Badminton Hall in Balewadi Complex, Pune.

When will the final of PKL 2024 take place?

The final of PKL 2024 will take place on Sunday, December 29, at the Badminton Hall in Balewadi Complex, Pune.

Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2024 playoff matches in India?

Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will telecast the PKL 2024 playoff matches live in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of PKL 2024 playoff matches in India?

The live streaming of PKL 2024 playoff matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.