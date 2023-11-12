4,798 candidates file nominations for 119 assembly seats in Telangana

A total of 4,798 candidates from various political parties filed 5,716 sets of nominations for the 119 seats ahead of the November 30 Assembly elections in Telangana.

The process of filing nominations began on November 3 when the gazette notification for the election was issued and continued till November 10, the last day for submitting nominations.

The nominations would be scrutinised on November 13 and November 15 is the last date for withdrawal of candidatures, according to the schedule of election.

Gajwel Assembly constituency saw the maximum number of 145 candidates, who filed 154 sets of nominations.

BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is seeking re-election from Gajwel and BJP leader Eatala Rajender is among those who filed their nominations from there.

In Kamareddy, another segment from where Rao is contesting, saw 92 candidates that also includes Telangana Congress president A Revanth Reddy.

Medchal constituency reported second highest number of candidates with 116 while Narayanpet saw the lowest number of 13 contestants with 19 sets of nominations, as per the final nominations report as on November 10.

In Sircilla segment, represented by BRS Working President and IT Minister K T Rama Rao as many as 36 candidates filed nominations while Siddipet reported 62 candidates filing their nominations including sitting MLA and Finance Minister T Harish Rao.

Ruling BRS is contesting from all the 119 assembly segments.

The Congress has fielded candidates in 118 constituencies and has allocated one seat to CPI in the elections as part of an understanding between the two parties.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), a friendly ally of BRS in Telangana, has put up candidates in nine segments.

The BJP has announced candidates from 111 constituencies, leaving eight seats to its NDA ally Janasena of actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan.

The election related seizure in Telangana touched Rs 544 crore as on November 11, ever since the model code of conduct came into force in the state.

A total of Rs 186.8 crore in cash, 292 kg gold, 1,172 kg silver, and other valuables all worth over Rs 178 crore, besides liquor worth over Rs 77.8 crore, drugs/narcotics valued at Rs 31.9 crore and other items/freebies worth Rs 68.99 crore were seized, according to a statement issued by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer.

Since October 9 (when the schedule for the Telangana Assembly elections was announced) till November 11, the total cumulative seizure by law enforcement agencies is valued at over Rs 544 crore, it said.

Meanwhile, the State-Level Certification Committee, which analysed the misuse of approved political advertisements by political parties particularly in social media, decided to withdraw permission granted to 15 advertisements belonging to all political parties, it said.

Polling for the 119-member Assembly would be held on November 30, while counting of votes would be taken up on December 3.