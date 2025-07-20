Home / Politics / A riddle in Election Commission's roll revision in Bihar: 'Missing' voters

A riddle in Election Commission's roll revision in Bihar: 'Missing' voters

As the SIR drive nears its end and a fresh electoral roll is set to be published, questions remain over the fate of millions of voters

election, bihar polls
premium
It remains to be seen whether the SIR, when it concludes at the end of this week, and the fresh electoral roll that is published on August 1
Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 11:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ever since the Election Commission (EC) rolled out its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive in Bihar, millions across the poll-bound state have scrambled to gather one of 11 official documents that the poll body has asked them to furnish. The sweeping exercise, the EC says, is to update and “cleanse” the electoral rolls. It is aimed at tackling longstanding issues in the voter lists — illegal immigrants, underreported deaths, and frequent migration of domiciled citizens. 
Critics, including former EC officials, and also citizens’ groups who petitioned the Supreme Court, have argued that the SIR’s “narrow” criteria and “poor timing” could end up disenfranchising a significant number of poor, rural, and marginalised voters. 
According to the latest data furnished by the poll body as of July 19 evening, it had covered 75,746,821 of Bihar’s 78,969,844 electors (as on June 24, 2025), or 95.92 per cent. The data showed that the EC had not received 3.23 million forms, or 4.08 per cent. But according to sources, with six days still to go for the conclusion of the SIR, the commission was confident that it would receive the remaining forms. 
The EC said as part of the SIR drive, it did not find 41,64, 814 electors, or 5.27 per cent, at their addresses so far. This included 1.42 million (1.81 per cent) electors, which it said could be “probably deceased electors”. 
However, what’s fuelling the concern for many voters is the kind of documentation the EC is asking for: birth certificates, passports issued before July 1, 1987, government service ID cards, matriculation certificates, caste documents, and forest rights claims. 
In Bihar, as of 2022–23, 81.4 per cent of children under five had their births registered — well below the national average of 89.3 per cent. In contrast, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Gujarat had near-universal registration levels. At 78.9 per cent, the neighbouring state of Jharkhand fared poorly as well, while UP was lower still at 75.9 per cent. This matters, because birth registration is foundational — it determines whether individuals can later produce birth certificates to prove their age, identity, and eligibility to vote. 
The state’s track record is not encouraging either. Just 3.7 per cent of the births in Bihar were registered with the government in 2000. That figure rose to 26.2 per cent by 2007, but remained amongst the lowest in India. Now, many of those born in 2007 — who turn 18 this year — may not have a birth certificate. They face a situation where they could end up being dropped from the voter rolls. 
Notably, Aadhaar, which has a much wider reach, was excluded from the SIR exercise. However, after hearing out the arguments of the petitioners, the Supreme Court has asked the EC to consider Aadhaar as a document that can be furnished.
In Bihar, Aadhaar coverage stands at 87.9 per cent, higher than the state’s birth registration rate. Nationally, Aadhaar covers 94.4 per cent of the population, with some states like Delhi and Kerala reporting more than 100 per cent coverage due to migration and duplication. 
As for other acceptable documents under SIR: only 2 per cent of Bihar’s 104 million residents (2011 Census) held a passport in 2023. Just 1.57 per cent of the population is employed in government jobs and may possess a government-issued ID. Only 14.7 per cent have completed Class 10 and would have a matriculation certificate. Forest rights claims are minuscule: just 4,696 were filed in Bihar and only 191 approved. Even land ownership — another potential source of proof — is limited.  According to the 2011 Socio-Economic and Caste Census, over 65 per cent of rural households in Bihar do not own any land.
EC officials have contested fears of disenfranchisement of the marginalised communities by pointing out that caste certificates of members of marginalised communities — Scheduled Castes (SCs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) — are being considered. Only in exceptional cases are such certificates not available with people belonging to these communities, the poll body contends. 
It remains to be seen whether the SIR, when it concludes at the end of this week, and the fresh electoral roll that is published on August 1, bears out the fears of widespread disenfranchisement, particularly of the poor, the landless, and the less formally educated. To be sure, there will also be a month-long period — from August 1 to September 1 — for filing claims and objections. 
 
 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

TV Somanathan's missive urging officers to meet non-officials sparks debate

Parliament Monsoon Session begins tomorrow: Here's what to expect

All-party meet: Oppn raises Trump's remarks, SIR; govt assures discussion

Repeated failures have pushed Rahul Gandhi into ideological vacuum: Pradhan

INDIA alliance ended in 2024, kept fighting against each other: Adhikari

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaElection CommissionBiharBihar Elections aadhaar card

First Published: Jul 20 2025 | 11:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story