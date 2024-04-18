Home / Politics / AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan appears before ED in money laundering case

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan appears before ED in money laundering case

The money laundering case against Khan stems from a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR and three Delhi Police complaints

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 12:58 PM IST
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in connection with a money laundering case, officials said.

The deposition of the 50-year-old legislator from the Okhla assembly seat comes after the Supreme Court last week refused to entertain his anticipatory bail application in the case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board during his chairmanship.

The apex court directed him to join the investigation on April 18.

Speaking to reporters this morning, Khan said he did not do anything wrong.

The money laundering case against Khan stems from a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR and three Delhi Police complaints.

The ED, which had conducted raids on the premises of the legislator, has claimed Khan acquired "huge proceeds of crime" in cash through illegal recruitment of staff in the Delhi Waqf Board and invested those to purchase immovable assets in the name of his associates.

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 12:57 PM IST

