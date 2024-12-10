AAP MP gives suspension of business notice in RS to discuss crimes in Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Monday gave a suspension of business notice to discuss the deterioration of law and order situation, rise in crimes, and threats to representatives in the national capital.

Sanjay Singh, in the motion filed to the Rajya Sabha Secretary General, wrote, "I would like to draw your attention to the increasing crimes in the country's capital. The Prime Minister, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, ambassadors, and Members of Parliament, from both houses, all reside in Delhi."

"The fire of the bomb blast in Prashant Vihar had not even cooled down when a school in Rohini received a threatening mail. Meanwhile, the brutal murder of an innocent child in Shalimar Bagh. Last week, bomb threats were received in 44 schools in the capital, which has also adversely affected the reputation of Delhi. Earlier, a businessman was shot dead in broad daylight in Shahdara, which is an indication of the increasing morale of the criminals."

He further mentioned the alleged attack on former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said, "The alleged attack on former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during his padyatra on 30-11-24 not only increased political tension but also exposed the shortcomings of public security Such incidents are happening in the country's capital when the winter session of Parliament is in underway, which raises serious questions on the security arrangements in Delhi," he stated.

Sanjay Singh requested to discuss this serious issue under Rule 267.

On Monday, over 40 schools in the national capital received bomb threats via e-mail and demanded a ransom of USD 30,000.

The AAP leader also gave a zero-hour notice to discuss the issue of farmers protests and their demands.

Notably, both houses of the parliament--the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till Tuesday during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, which is currently in its third week of functioning.

The adjournments came after disruptions in the proceedings, with opposition parties demanding discussions on various issues of national importance.

The first session of the winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session will go on till December 20.