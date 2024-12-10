Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Opposition won't stop raising Gautam Adani indictment issue: Pawan Khera

Congress leader Pawan Khera claimed that the BJP was not talking about the Adani issue because it had 'everything to hide'

Pawan Khera
Congress leader Pawan Khera said BJP is not talking about the Adani issue because it has everything to hide. | File Photo
ANI New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 8:30 AM IST
Congress leader Pawan Khera has lashed out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying the opposition will not stop raising the Gautam Adani indictment issue as they have nothing to hide.

He further claimed that the BJP was not talking about the Adani issue because it had "everything to hide."

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Monday saw adjournments with the BJP stepping up its attack on Congress over alleged links to George Soros and the opposition members alleging that the treasury benches do not want the House to function. The opposition also has been demanding discussions on the Adani issue.

The Congress leader further asked about the "relationship" between Union Minister S Jaishankar's son Dhruv Shankar and the Aspen Institute in Washington.

"Bharatiya Janata Party thinks that George Soros's name can trap us. It is laughable. We want to tell them that we will keep raising the Gautam Adani (indictment) matter because we have nothing to hide. But you (BJP) have everything (to hide). If you want to make George Soros an issue, you should answer from where the children of BJP leaders and ministers who are studying abroad get their scholarships. You should also tell us how many children of BJP leaders are working in places which is funded by Soros. Tell us about the connection of Dhruv Jaishankar, son of S Jaishankar, with Aspen Institute. What is his relation with the German Marshall Fund? What is the relationship of George Soros with these two organisations? We will end this discussion that you have started," Khera said in a self-made video on Monday.

This comes after BJP leader Tarun Chugh on Monday alleged that Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have links with the George Soros Foundation and that the Congress was becoming a tool of forces trying to create instability in the country.

Chugh, a BJP general secretary, said in a statement that Sonia Gandhi "as the co-president of the Forum of the Democratic Leaders in Asia Pacific (FDL-AP) Foundation, is linked to an organisation financed by the George Soros Foundation".

He alleged that FDL-AP Foundation "has expressed views to treat Kashmir as a separate entity".The BJP, he said, would expose "anti-national credentials" of the Gandhi family and expose the "nefarious designs" of Congress in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chugh, who is in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir, said no attempt will succeed to "subvert" the mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a leading nation in the world. BJP had earlier accused Congress of joining hands with forces that want to hinder India's growth.

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 8:30 AM IST

