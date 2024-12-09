All must unite to neutralise the evolving 'deep state': Dhankar in RS

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said forces within or outside India cannot be allowed to "sacrilege our unity, integrity and sovereignty", and asserted that all must unite to neutralise the evolving "deep state", amid uproar in the House over BJP's allegations of Congress leaders colluding with billionaire investor George Soros to destabilise the country.

"We cannot afford to overlook such kind of evil designs", he said, adding that the 1.4 billion Indians are "extremely concerned".

All divisive forces that are pernicious to the concept of Bharat and have sinister designs to run down "our democracy, to bring down our progress and to impede our economic upsurge have to be defeated by us", he told the members after repeated disruptions in the House.

While the ruling BJP members demanded a discussion on the alleged Congress-Soros links, terming it as an issue of national security, the opposition MPs claimed it was the ruling party's plan to divert attention from the allegations against businessman Gautam Adani and pressed for discussion and a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe on the issue.

The nation is committed to fighting forces that are inimical to India, Dhankhar said and stressed that the integrity and sovereignty of the country are "sacred for us".

"We cannot allow any forces within the country or outside to sacrilege our unity, our integrity and our sovereignty," the Rajya Sabha Chairman said, adding that "our commitment to nationalism has to be 100 per cent".

He informed the members that a meeting was held in his chamber between the Leader of the House and the Leader of the Opposition. The purpose of the meeting was to ensure that the House runs smoothly, with both sides and some other floor leaders present including Tiruchi Siva, Pramod Tiwari and Jairam Ramesh.

"Both sides had a frank discussion and they signalled two things. One, that integrity and sovereignty of the nation are sacred to us. We cannot allow any forces within the country or outside to sacrilege our unity, our integrity and our sovereignty. The leaders had a frank discussion. They have agreed to meet in my chamber tomorrow at 10.30 am," the Rajya Sabha Chairman said.

He then appealed to all the members of the House to carefully consider the oath of the Constitution they have taken, stressing that they have to prioritise safeguarding the integrity of the nation.

"Any challenge to the unity of the nation, to the integrity of the nation... requires all of us to offer a united challenge. This is not a challenge to one section or the other. It is a challenge to our very existence.

"We as a nation are committed to fighting these sinister forces, these forces that are inimical to India. This inimical force mechanism, a deep state that is evolving, is required to be neutralised by all of us," Dhankhar said.

He further appealed to the members to share the sentiments of the people at large.

"People at large are extremely concerned that all divisive forces, all forces that are pernicious to the concept of Bharat, all forces that have a sinister design to run down our democracy, to bring down our progress to impede our economic upsurge have to be defeated by us. That is a sentiment which 1.4 million people share," Dhankhar said.

He said the sentiment has to emanate from this House and at this critical moment when the country is facing such serious challenges, the House must send a united voice to motivate the people at large and inspire them so that these forces are defeated.

"We in this country, that is rising at a very fast pace, cannot afford to either countenance or overlook such kind of evil designs and our conduct should be such that people get more interest in our parliament because if dialogue in parliament does not share the sentiments of the people at large. The parliament will get into irrelevance," the Rajya Sabha Chairman said.

He observed that it is fundamental for Parliament to debate such serious challenges that the nation is facing from forces that are determined to run down the country by employing various mechanisms.

"The functioning of the deep state has been noticed that it affects us more perniciously than COVID disease and this is an occasion where the entire nation needs to speak in one voice.

"The nation must give a direction to the people at large so that all enemies of Bharat within or outside a total lesson never to venture in a misadventure to challenge our integrity, our sovereignty and impede our progress," Dhankhar said.

He subsequently adjourned the House for the day, following three adjournments earlier.

Earlier in the day, amid disruption in Rajya Sabha, he urged members to adhere to discipline and decorum.

"... Parliamentary disruption is not a remedy, it's a malady. It weakens our foundation. It slides Parliament into irrelevance. We must continue to have our relevance. When we engage in this kind of conduct, we deviate from constitutional ordainment. We show our back to our duties.

"If parliament strays from its constitutional duty to represent people's hopes and aspirations, it is our duty to nurture nationalism, further democracy. I urge you all to embrace the spirit of meaningful dialogue," he said.

On a question from Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, he said : "There is a good question emanating from, I would say, my dear friend Jairam Ramesh. He says, how do we persuade the chair? It's a good question. Therefore, I seek to answer it. We persuade the chair historically only by exhibiting the highest standard of conformance to the rules".