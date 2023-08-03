Home / Politics / AAP opposition to Delhi services bill aimed at hiding corruption: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the AAP's opposition to the Delhi services bill was aimed at hiding corruption of the Delhi government as he urged other opposition parties to not support it

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the AAP's opposition to the Delhi services bill was aimed at hiding corruption of the Delhi government as he urged other opposition parties to not support it.

Initiating the debate in the Lok Sabha on the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, Shah said the BJP and Congress had ruled the national capital without any confrontation, and problems arose only in 2015 when a government came that had no intention to serve but only be at loggerheads with the Centre.

"The problem with the Bill is not about control of transfer and postings of officers, but to hide the truth of the bungalow worth crores by gaining control over vigilance and to hide the truth about the corruption that has taken place," Shah said.

The MP from Gandhinagar in Gujarat also cautioned the opposition, which is building a coalition against the BJP-led NDA for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, saying that bills and laws were for the benefit of the people and should be supported or opposed solely for that purpose.

"It is my request to all the parties not to indulge in politics of supporting or opposing legislation just to win elections or gain the backing of some party.

"There are many ways to build new alliances. Bills and laws are for the benefit of the people. These should be supported or opposed keeping in mind the welfare of the people of Delhi," Shah said.

The Home Minister also asserted that the efforts of the opposition to build an alliance against the BJP was an exercise in futility as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was set to return to power with a massive majority.

