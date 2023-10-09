Home / Politics / AAP protests against Sanjay Singh's arrest, asks govt to provide evidence

AAP protests against Sanjay Singh's arrest, asks govt to provide evidence

The party workers, under the leadership of state president Surjeet Thakur, gathered outside the deputy commissioner's (DC) office and raised slogans against the BJP-led central government

Press Trust of India Shimla Oct 9
Representative image

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 5:46 PM IST
Terming the allegations against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh as a political conspiracy, the party's Himachal Pradesh unit on Monday staged a protest in Shimla against the Centre.

The party workers, under the leadership of state president Surjeet Thakur, gathered outside the deputy commissioner's (DC) office and raised slogans against the BJP-led central government.

Sanjay Singh was arrested on Wednesday (October 4) by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case linked with the Delhi liquor policy.

Opposing the arrest, Thakur said these allegations and arrests are nothing but political conspiracies against AAP and opposition leaders.

Talking to the media persons, Thakur said it is very unfortunate that the central government is arresting AAP leaders without any solid reason and asked the government to provide strong evidence against the leaders.

"Even I can say that I have paid Rs 15 lakh to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but they will not arrest him and will ask me to provide proof and this is what we are asking the government - to provide evidence," he said.

He said the Union government does not have any strong evidence to prove that AAP leaders are involved in corruption, and their agenda is to arrest leaders of other parties who oppose their anti-people policies.

Topics :AAPPoliticsProtest

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 5:46 PM IST

