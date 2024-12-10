AAP's Satyendar Jain files defamation case against BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj

Former Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain has filed a defamation complaint against BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, alleging that her remarks on a television interview have tarnished his reputation. The Rouse Avenue Court is set to consider the complaint today.

Jain has alleged Swaraj of making defamatory statements during an interview on October 5, 2023, which was widely broadcasted and viewed by millions. He has claimed that these remarks made by Bansuri Swaraj were to defame him and to gain undue political advantage.

According to Jain, Swaraj falsely claimed that 3 crores, 1.8 kilograms of gold, and 133 gold coins were recovered from his residence. He contends that these allegations were baseless and politically motivated to malign his image.

In furtherance of the vilification campaign, Jain claimed that Swaraj had further defamed by calling Jain by calling him 'Corrupt' and 'Fraud'. Several false, malicious and defamatory allegations were leveled against the complainant, he alleged.

Jain asserts that the remarks have caused severe damage to his personal and professional reputation, affecting his role as a public representative and his standing among his family and society.

It is stated that the accused has played havoc with the reputation of the complainant and smear campaign has caused a cascading effect on the complainant as husband, father, brother, friend and as a common of the society, apart from scarring his otherwise unblemish political reputation.

It is said that the damage and dent caused by the frivolous allegations levelled by the accused is immeasurable as the complainant's character and reputation stands assailed not only as the elected representative and mass leader, but even in his personal capacity. A Delhi court on Tuesday posted for December 16 the pronouncement of its decision on whether to take cognisance of a criminal defamation complaint filed by AAP leader Satyendra Jain against BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj.

More From This Section

"I will pass order on December 16," Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal said.