AAP to present evidence of alleged 'fraud' in voter list by BJP: Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, accused the BJP of facilitating a large-scale vote fraud in the New Delhi Assembly constituency

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal | (Photo: PTI)
ANI Politics
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2025 | 1:08 PM IST
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal has announced that Senior Party Leader Sanjay Singh will present significant evidence on Saturday, revealing a "massive fraud" allegedly being carried out in the voter list of Delhi by "Gali galoch party."

In a post on X, AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal said "Today at 11 am, Sanjay Singh ji will present before the country big evidence of the massive fraud being carried out by the "Gali galoch party" in the voter list of Delhi."

Meanwhile, during a press conference on Friday, AAP MP alleged massive corruption by a political party, referring to it as the "'Galli Galoch Party." He claimed that the BJP party's leaders distributed Rs 1,100 openly to buy votes.

Singh further stated, "We have received information from sources that leaders of the 'Galli-Galoch' party were given Rs 10,000 each by their party to be distributed. Their leaders thought that when there was no chance of winning elections, they should save Rs 9000 and distribute only Rs 1100."

He challenged the party to reveal the truth, asking, "Did you give Rs 1,100 to your leaders to distribute among voters or not? Let the public know the reality...I ask the 'Galli-Galoch' party to tell the truth before people... People of Delhi need to expose the corruption of the 'Galli-Galoch party now..."

Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, accused the BJP of facilitating a large-scale vote fraud in the New Delhi Assembly constituency, claiming in a press conference that the local election officer has "surrendered to the BJP" and is aiding in fraudulent activities.

Speaking about the alleged vote fraud, Kejriwal said, "The local election officer of the New Delhi Assembly constituency has surrendered to the BJP. He is facilitating all the wrong works of the BJP... The ECI has assured us that they will not allow all these practices to happen and strict action will be taken... The local DEO and ERO should be suspended."

Kejriwal also highlighted an alarming number of fake applications for the cancellation of votes. "In New Delhi Assembly constituency, from 15 December to 7 January, in 22 days, 5,500 applications have come for cancellation of votes... These applications are fake... A big scam is going on... In the last fifteen days, 13,000 applications have come," he said, stressing that the people listed in these applications denied submitting them.

First Published: Jan 11 2025 | 1:08 PM IST

