Adding words to oath lowers Constitution's dignity; follow format: Speaker

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's statement came against the backdrop of several members raising slogans of "Jai Samvidhan" and "Jai Hindu Rashtra" while taking oath last week

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 1:12 PM IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged MPs on Monday to follow the prescribed format while taking oath or affirmation and not add words as it lowered the dignity of the Constitution.

His statement came against the backdrop of several members raising slogans of "Jai Samvidhan" and "Jai Hindu Rashtra" while taking oath last week.

Making a reference in the Lok Sabha, Birla also announced the setting up of a committee comprising representatives of major parties to delve into the issue.

"This House resolves that all members will take oath or affirmation as per the format mentioned in Schedule III of the Constitution ... it is expected that we take oath or affirmation as per the format and such things are not repeated in future," Birla said.

It is a serious issue and a matter of concern for all as well as the House, Birla pointed out.

Several MPs had raised slogans while taking oath as members of the 18th Lok Sabha. The speaker had urged the members to stick to the prescribed format but in vain.

The slogans also led to a war of words between the treasury and the opposition benches on June 24 and 25.

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 1:12 PM IST

