Home / Politics / Adhir Ranjan reason for alliance not working out in Bengal: Derek O'Brien

Adhir Ranjan reason for alliance not working out in Bengal: Derek O'Brien

The remark came a day after West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee announced that her party will fight the Lok Sabha polls "alone" in the state

"After the general elections, if the Congress does its job and defeats the BJP on a substantial number of seats, the Trinamool Congress will very much be a part of the front that believes and fights for the Constitution | | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 2:07 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien Thursday held West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury responsible for an alliance not working out between the two parties in West Bengal.

The remark came a day after West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee announced that her party will fight the Lok Sabha polls "alone" in the state.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Claiming that Chowdhury was the reason the alliance did not work out in West Bengal, O'Brien said the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) had many detractors but only two -- the BJP and Chowdhury -- have repeatedly spoken out against the bloc.

"After the general elections, if the Congress does its job and defeats the BJP on a substantial number of seats, the Trinamool Congress will very much be a part of the front that believes and fights for the Constitution," O'Brien told reporters here.

Banerjee's sudden comments on Wednesday forced the Congress to adopt a conciliatory approach with party general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh asserting that the opposition bloc INDIA "cannot be imagined without Mamata Banerjee".

Also Read

Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to Prez Murmu over selection of CIC

Adhir slams Mamata over ED summons to Abhishek in coal 'scam' case

PM should speak in Parliament on security breach issue: Adhir Chowdhury

Took rules of no-trust motion to drag PM to Lok Sabha: TMC MP Derek O'Brien

TMC's Derek O' Brien suspended from RS for remainder of monsoon session

Day after Mamata's vow to fight alone, Rahul says INDIA will fight 'anyay'

Inspired by Ram Rajya, Delhi govt provides good health, education: Kejriwal

Assam CM Sarma will be arrested not Rahul Gandhi, says Sanjay Raut

INDIA bloc will fight against injustice across country, says Rahul Gandhi

Strengthen Congress to regain past glory in coastal districts: Shivakumar

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Adhir Ranjan ChowdhuryDerek O’BrienCongressAll India Trinamool Congress

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 2:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story