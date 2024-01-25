Home / Politics / INDIA bloc will fight against injustice across country, says Rahul Gandhi

INDIA bloc will fight against injustice across country, says Rahul Gandhi

The yatra entered West Bengal through Bakshirhat in Cooch Behar district in the northern part of the state

Press Trust of India Cooch Behar (West Bengal)

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 11:55 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' entered West Bengal on Thursday with the Congress leader exuding confidence that the opposition INDIA bloc will fight against injustice across the country.

Accusing the BJP and RSS of spreading hatred and violence, Gandhi said the word 'Nyay' (justice) has been attached with the yatra as "injustice is prevailing across the country."

"We have attached the word 'Nyay' (justice) in the yatra as injustice is prevailing across the country. BJP and RSS are spreading hatred and violence. The INDIA bloc will fight against injustice across the country," he said while addressing reporters here.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Gandhi was welcomed by state Congress president Adhir Chowdhury.

The yatra entered West Bengal through Bakshirhat in Cooch Behar district in the northern part of the state.

Also Read

BJP's politics set Manipur on fire, says Rahul Gandhi: Top quotes

Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah

Lok Sabha restores Rahul Gandhi's membership after Supreme Court stay

'You have set Manipur on fire': Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre in Lok Sabha

'File as many cases as you can': Rahul Gandhi dares Assam CM Himanta Sarma

Strengthen Congress to regain past glory in coastal districts: Shivakumar

Congress seeks extension of paddy procurement drive in Chhattisgarh

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra enters Bengal, Adhir Ranjan welcomes Rahul Gandhi

Keep filing FIRs, we will continue Nyay Yatra: Cong responds to Assam CM

National Voters' Day: Cong hits out at EC for refusing to meet INDIA bloc

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Rahul GandhiOpposition partiesOppositionBJPCentreLok Sabha elections

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 11:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story