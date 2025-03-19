Richest MLA holds ₹3,383 cr in assets, poorest owns just ₹1,700: ADR data

A recent ADR report reveals a striking wealth disparity among India's MLAs. BJP's Parag Shah from Mumbai tops the list with a staggering Rs 3,383 crore in assets, while West Bengal's Nirmal Kumar Dhara holds assets worth Rs 1,700 crore. The study, based on 4,092 affidavits, highlights Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh as hubs of affluent legislators. DK Shivakumar of Congress trails Shah with Rs 1,413 crore, and Andhra Pradesh boasts multiple entries in the top ten, including former CMs Naidu and Reddy.

State-wise, Karnataka's MLAs collectively possess the highest wealth at Rs 14,179 crore, followed by Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. Conversely, Tripura's MLAs have the lowest total assets at Rs 90 crore. The average assets per MLA present a similar picture, with Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka leading, while Tripura, West Bengal, and Kerala fall at the bottom.

ALSO READ: 45% of 4,092 MLAs in 28 states, 3 UTs face criminal charges: ADR analysis The total wealth of all MLAs, Rs 73,348 crore, surpasses the combined budgets of several northeastern states, showcasing the significant financial power held by elected representatives. Notably, BJP MLAs hold the largest share of assets among political parties. This report underscores the vast economic diversity within India's political landscape, raising questions about representation and resource distribution.

Criminal Cases

A significant 45% of India's state assembly members—1,861 out of 4,092—have declared criminal cases against themselves. Of these, 1,205 MLAs (29%) face serious charges, including those related to violent crimes and offenses against women.

Andhra Pradesh leads with the highest percentage of MLAs facing criminal charges (79%), followed closely by Kerala and Telangana (both 69%). When focusing on serious criminal cases, Andhra Pradesh again tops the list with 56% of its MLAs implicated.

