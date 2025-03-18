Cong to prioritise district units, all presidents to meet in Delhi

The Congress will hold meetings with its district unit presidents from across the country for three days, ahead of its AICC session, to deliberate on how to empower the district units and make them the focal point of the organisation.

The District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents will meet on March 27, 28 and April 3 in three batches at the Indira Gandhi Bhawan here, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh told reporters after party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi met party general secretaries and in-charges of various states.

The party's top brass deliberated on ways to strengthen the organisation and review the preparations for the AICC session set to take place on April 8 and 9 in Ahmedabad.

This will be the fourth AICC session in Gujarat with the 1907 session in Surat, the 1938 session in Haripura and the 1961 session in Bhavnagar.

"The meeting on March 27, 28 and April 3 will focus on how to bring the party's district units at the centre of the organisation. In Belagavi, the 'Nav Satyagraha Sankalp' had stated that 2025 will be the year of strengthening the organisation. In line with that, this meeting of DCCs will be held for three days," Ramesh told reporters after the meeting at Indira Gandhi Bhawan.

AICC general secretaries Ramesh, K C Venugopal, Ajay Maken, Bhupesh Baghel, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ramesh Chennithala, Mukul Wasnik, Kumari Selja, Jitendra Singh, Sachin Pilot, Avinash Pande, Randeep Surjewala and Deepa Dasmunshi, among others, were present at the meeting held at the party headquarters here.

Wasnik said that Gujarat holds a special place in the Independence struggle as it was there that the Dandi March and the Bardoli Satyagraha took place.

"This year, the country will celebrate Sarda Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary and this (AICC) session being held in Gujarat should be seen in that context, he said.

The Congress leader also said, "On April 8, an extended CWC (Congress Working Committee) meeting will take place. The AICC resolution will be deliberated upon and a final shape will be given to it. On April 9, it will be presented before the session." "We believe this will be a very important event. All preparations are underway in Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee," he added.

Party general secretary Naseer Hussain and Ghulam Ahmed Mir, besides several states in-charges of the party, including Sukhjinder Randhawa, Rajani Patil, Harish Chaudhary, K Raju, Krishna Allavaru, Meenakshi Natarajan and Manickam Tagore also attended the meeting.