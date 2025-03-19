Home / Politics / Rahul meets LIC agents, vows to raise issue of costly insurance for poor

Rahul meets LIC agents, vows to raise issue of costly insurance for poor

Gandhi asserted that the LIC was formed in 1956 with the aim to provide affordable insurance to all Indians

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader
Gandhi met the delegation at his office in Parliament House complex. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi met a delegation of LIC agents on Wednesday during which they raised concerns regarding recent changes in rules which make insurance less affordable for the poorest and most marginalised communities and weaken the position of agents.

Gandhi asserted that the LIC was formed in 1956 with the aim to provide affordable insurance to all Indians and said he will raise this issue in Parliament to ensure the inclusive vision of the LIC is protected.

Gandhi met the delegation at his office in Parliament House complex.

"I met a delegation of LIC agents from around the country at Parliament House. They spoke candidly about their concerns regarding recent changes in rules by IRDAI and LIC, which make insurance less affordable for the poorest and most marginalised communities and weaken the position of agents," the former Congress president said in a post on his WhatsApp channel.

"When LIC was formed in 1956, the aim was to provide affordable insurance to all Indians, especially the poorest who had no other social security. I will raise this issue to ensure that the inclusive vision of LIC is protected," Gandhi said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Debate on freebies & investment crucial for growth, says Jagdeep Dhankhar

Shashi Tharoor stands ground on India's position on Ukraine-Russia conflict

Cong to prioritise district units, all presidents to meet in Delhi

Laxmi Nagar MLA Abhay Verma appointed BJP chief whip in Delhi Assembly

CPI raises bank unions' demand of 5-day working in Rajya Sabha

Topics :Rahul GandhiCongressLIC

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story