AIADMK general secy Palaniswami to chair key meet in Chennai tomorrow

AIADMK party leadership has called a meeting with its secretaries, district secretaries, parliament members and assembly members on September 25 at party headquarters in Tamil Nadu's Chennai, a party statement said on Sunday.

According to the party statement, the meeting will held at around 3.45 pm tomorrow at AIADMK party headquarters and will be headed by AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami.

The sources suggest that the meeting will discuss the AIADMK - BJP alliance and strategies for the upcoming parliamentary elections in 2024.

On September 18, AIADMK announced that BJP is no longer their ally alleging BJP State President K Annamalai is crossing alliance dharma lines. AIADMK leaders also criticised Annamalai for his remarks on Annadurai and Periyar.

AIADMK senior leader and former Tamil Nadu minister D Jayakumar said that Annamalai is unfit to be holding his current post. He also alleged that while the BJP's rank and file want to remain in an alliance with his party, Annamalai does not want to do so.

Jayakumar announced that AIADMK is not in an alliance with the BJP as of now and that a decision about the alliance will be taken during the elections only.

Jayakumar slammed Annamalai for criticizing leaders of his party including former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

The ties between BJP and AIADMK in the state also suffered after AIADMK leaders said that their alliance with the BJP caused losing votes of members of the minority communities in the Erode East by-election which the party lost.

It is this tug-of-war between Annamalai and AIADMK that led the latter to declare that they are not in alliance with the BJP.

While BJP leaders argue that the fact that AIDMK is "insecure" shows that BJP and Annamalai are growing popular in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK leaders say without their party BJP is nothing in Tamil Nadu.

As the relationship between both parties worsened, on September 14, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami met with Union Minister Amit Shah in Delhi and had a one-to-one talk for 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, on September 22, AIADMK top leaders C V Shanmugam, Thambidurai, SP Velumani, Thangamani, KP Munusamy, and Natham Viswanathan met BJP Leaders in Delhi. Sources suggest that the meetings have been unsuccessful.