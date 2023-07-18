Home / Politics / Aircraft carrying Sonia, Rahul makes emergency landing at Bhopal: Police

Aircraft carrying Sonia, Rahul makes emergency landing at Bhopal: Police

The details like the reason behind the emergency landing of the aircraft and destination are not available

Press Trust of India Bhopal

Last Updated : Jul 18 2023 | 9:14 PM IST
An aircraft with Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on board made an emergency landing at Bhopal airport on Tuesday evening, a police officer said.

The plane made an emergency landing at the Bhopal airport, Bhopal police commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra told PTI.

However, details like the reason behind the emergency landing of the aircraft and destination are not available.

Mishra said the aircraft is likely to take off for onward journey at around 9.30 PM.

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul attended the meeting of opposition parties in Bengaluru a few hours back.

We are on the way to the airport after getting information about the emergency landing, senior Congress leader Shoba Oza said.

Topics :Rahul GandhiSonia GandhiBhopal

First Published: Jul 18 2023 | 9:14 PM IST

