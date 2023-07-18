Oppn renames UPA as Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)

United Progressive Alliance (UPA) has renamed itself the Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The announcement came during the Opposition meeting. News agency PTI quoted sources on the news, adding that the name change had yet to be formalised.

26 Parties gathered for the Opposition meeting on Tuesday after a dinner meeting on Monday night in Bengaluru.

Sonia Gandhi was the chairperson of UPA 1 and 2, which remained in government from 2004 to 2014.

Opposition leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, chief ministers of West Bengal, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, and former chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra along with party presidents and leaders of several parties were present at the meeting on Tuesday.

Sonia Gandhi served as the chairperson of UPA, which was founded in 2004. It is a centre-left political alliance in India led by the Indian National Congress (INC). The alliance served between 2004 to 2014 before losing its power to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).