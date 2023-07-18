Home / Politics / Oppn renames UPA as Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)

Oppn renames UPA as Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)

The alliance served between 2004 to 2014 before losing its power to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)

BS Web Team New Delhi
Sonia Gandhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2023 | 4:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

United Progressive Alliance (UPA) has renamed itself the Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The announcement came during the Opposition meeting. News agency PTI quoted sources on the news, adding that the name change had yet to be formalised.

26 Parties gathered for the Opposition meeting on Tuesday after a dinner meeting on Monday night in Bengaluru.

Sonia Gandhi was the chairperson of UPA 1 and 2, which remained in government from 2004 to 2014.

Opposition leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, chief ministers of West Bengal, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, and former chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra along with party presidents and leaders of several parties were present at the meeting on Tuesday.

Sonia Gandhi served as the chairperson of UPA, which was founded in 2004. It is a centre-left political alliance in India led by the Indian National Congress (INC). The alliance served between 2004 to 2014 before losing its power to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Also Read

Opposition, NDA expected to set tone for 2024 Lok Sabha elections today

All-party Opposition meet ahead of 2024 elections today; all you must know

Sonia Gandhi extends dinner invite to united Opposition, including AAP

As Nitish tries to bring Opposition together, here's a look at his journey

Welfare and politics: PM Modi makes 2024 poll pitch with four schemes

38 party NDA, brought to you by ED: AAP's Raghav Chadha takes swipe at BJP

BJP holds protest against AAP MLA near Delhi Gate over tanker water supply

Oommen Chandy: A political tactician and a people's chief minister

Ajit Pawar, rebel NCP leaders meet Sharad Pawar for second time in 24 hours

Opposition meeting to protect democracy, Constitution, secularism: Kharge

Topics :ElectionsIndian National CongressBS Web ReportsOpposition partiesUnited Opposition

First Published: Jul 18 2023 | 4:07 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story