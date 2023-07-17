Home / Politics / Ajit Pawar, MLAs meet Sharad Pawar; Patel says faction will attend NDA meet

Ajit Pawar, MLAs meet Sharad Pawar; Patel says faction will attend NDA meet

This is the second meeting of Ajit Pawar, who was sworn in as Maharashtra deputy chief minister on July 2, and his MLAs with the NCP supremo in two days

Press Trust of India Mumbai
This is the second meeting of Ajit Pawar, who was sworn in as Maharashtra deputy chief minister on July 2, and his MLAs with the NCP supremo in two days.

Last Updated : Jul 17 2023 | 6:08 PM IST
The Nationalist Congress Party faction under Ajit Pawar and 15 of his MLAs on Monday met Sharad Pawar at the YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai and asked him to ensure the party stays united.

This is the second meeting of Ajit Pawar, who was sworn in as Maharashtra deputy chief minister on July 2, and his MLAs with the NCP supremo in two days.

Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel, who was part of the meeting, said he and Ajit Pawar would attend the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting in Delhi on Tuesday.

"In today's meeting with Sharad Pawar, we again asked him to ensure that the NCP stays united," Patel said.

Those MLAs (of the Ajit Pawar faction) who could not meet Sharad Pawar during the meeting held on Sunday were present on this occasion, Patel told reporters.

Mumbai ajit pawar Sharad Pawar Praful Patel NCP

First Published: Jul 17 2023 | 6:08 PM IST

