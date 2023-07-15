Home / Politics / UCC a political tool BJP is using to sharpen communal polarisation: Yechury

UCC a political tool BJP is using to sharpen communal polarisation: Yechury

Yechury said laws that are discriminatory have to be corrected in consultation with the entire community and not by imposing UCC from the top

Press Trust of India Kozhikode
CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2023 | 7:34 PM IST
The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is a political tool being used by the BJP to sharpen communal polarisation, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Saturday.

Uniformity does not mean equality, he stressed, while addressing a massive gathering attending a national seminar to discuss the UCC organised by the Left party here.

Yechury said laws that are discriminatory have to be corrected in consultation with the entire community and not by imposing UCC from the top.

"Uniformity does not mean equality. The CPI(M) stands for equality like the Constitution of India stands for equality. And it's that equality that we need to fight for...that everyone of us is first a human being and then everything else follows," Yechury said.

The CPI(M) leader pointed out that the 21st Law Commission, appointed by the Modi government, had made it clear that the UCC was "neither necessary nor desirable at this stage".

Yechury said any effort to impose uniformity will tear our social fabric.

"UCC is a slogan that is meant to sharpen communal polarisation and not to actually achieve any uniformity at all...but to be used as a political tool by the BJP for sharpening communal polarisation," Yechury added.

The seminar is being held at the Calicut Trade Centre near Sarovaram Biopark.

Many associations of the Muslim community including Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama and various Christian communities are attending the event.

MPs Elamaram Kareem and Jose K Mani, ministers P A Mohammed Riyas, A K Saseendran and Ahmed Devarkovil, as well as various Christian priests and bishops are also attending the event.

Topics :Uniform Civil CodeSitaram YechuryBJPcommunalisation

First Published: Jul 15 2023 | 7:34 PM IST

