Home / Politics / OBC leader Rajbhar meets HM Amit Shah, joins NDA in Uttar Pradesh

OBC leader Rajbhar meets HM Amit Shah, joins NDA in Uttar Pradesh

Shah on Sunday tweeted a picture of their meeting and welcomed the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) leader to the NDA

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar with Home Minister Amit Shah

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2023 | 10:22 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In a boost to the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, OBC leader Om Prakash Rajbhar has decided to ally with the party and join the ruling National Democratic Alliance following a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah.

Shah on Sunday tweeted a picture of their meeting and welcomed the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) leader to the NDA.

His entry will strengthen the NDA in Uttar Pradesh and further boost its efforts under Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the welfare of the poor and deprived, the senior BJP leader said.

In a tweet, Rajbhar said, "The BJP and the SBSP have come together. They will fight together for social justice, national security, good governance, the deprived, exploited, farmers, poor, Dalits, youth and women, and to empower every poor section".

Rajbhar, who enjoys influence especially among his Rajbhar community which is present in sizeable numbers in eastern Uttar Pradesh, is now expected to attend the NDA meeting on July 18 here in what is being seen as a show of strength by the ruling alliance in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Rajbhar's alliance with the Samajwadi Party was considered an important reason for the BJP's relatively average performance in parts of 'poorvanchal' during the 2022 assembly polls.

He was a BJP ally earlier as well but had parted ways with the party ahead of the assembly polls.

The BJP's decision to woo him back into the NDA highlights its micro efforts to strengthen its presence all-round the state which sends 80 MPs to Lok Sabha.

The decision of another OBC leader from 'Poorvanchal', Dara Singh Chauhan, to resign as a Samajwadi Party MLA on Saturday is seen as part of the BJP's larger exercise to bolster its ranks.

Chauhan was in the BJP earlier but had joined the SP ahead of the 2022 assembly polls.

Also Read

Nadda to host OBC MPs for dinner, to disccuss reaching out to communities

Panel on OBC quota for municipal polls submits report to UP CM Adityanath

Odisha begins OBC survey after Bihar, process to continue till May 27

No hung assembly, NDA will form govt in all three NE states: Himanta

RLD to vote for SP candidates in Uttar Pradesh Council bypoll today

Fadnavis gave up chance to install BJP mayor in BMC for Shiv Sena: Shinde

Shinde-led Sena had urged BJP to not give finance dept to Ajit Pawar: Raut

UCC a political tool BJP is using to sharpen communal polarisation: Yechury

J&K politicians have learned to live under curbs post 2019: Omar Abdullah

BJP team meets injured workers in Patna, seeks inquiry into police action

Topics :Amit ShahUttar PradeshBJP

First Published: Jul 16 2023 | 10:22 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story